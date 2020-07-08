Potential COVID-19 exposure at pony auction in Seneca County

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Health Department announced a potential coronavirus exposure at the Vineyard Road Pony Auction that was held on June 24 and June 25.

The health department says if you attended the pony and trotter auctions to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the press release, county officials worked with the auction leaders to ensure all safety measures were in place, but Deputy Public Health Director, Kerry VanAuken, said, “No event is without risk. As density increases, so does the risk for exposure to COVID-19.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you exhibit any of these symptoms, you are asked to contact your doctor and seek a COVID-19 test.