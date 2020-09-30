Potential COVID-19 exposure at private party and local restaurant in Onondaga Co.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that a guest at a private party and two patrons at a local restaurant/bar have tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the public who were at the following locations may have been exposed:
Party at a private residence
- Boston Street in Syracuse
- It was open to the public
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Since the private party was open to the public, the health department has been unable to identify all those who attended.
Sharkey’s Bar & Grill
- 7240 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool
- Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Investigators are working to identify all close contacts of each individual.
Those who could have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if the illness is mild.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County
- Report: Deaths in ICE facilities more than doubled in fiscal year 2020
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Salmon season off to a dry start; rewards on the river still found
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App