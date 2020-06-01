Interactive Maps

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Recess Coffee location in Syracuse

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that an employee at Recess Coffee in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19.

The coffee shop is located at 110 Harvard Place in Syracuse. Members of the public who visited during the following dates and times could have been exposed:

  • Tuesday, May 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, May 22: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 23: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, May 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the health department, the employee was wearing a face mask while working. All Recess Coffee locations have a plexiglass barrier at the customer service area and are following CDC guidelines for cleaning and social distancing.

The health department is in the process of contacting all close contacts of the individual and notifying them.

Anyone who has visited the Harvard Place location should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after they visited the store.

