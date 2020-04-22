Potential COVID-19 exposure at Rome Walgreens

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pharmacy technician working at a Walgreens in Rome has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oneida County Health Department would like anyone who was at the Walgreens located at 1616 Black River Blvd at the following times to monitor themselves for symptoms until April 27.
- April 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Risk to the public is low.
The employee was working behind a Plexiglas barrier and was wearing a mask and gloves. The Oneida County Health Department says there was no in-store customer contact.
If symptoms develop, even if mild, contact your primary health care provider.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Migrant farmworkers exempt from Trump’s proposed immigration ban
- St. Joe’s CEO takes 25 percent pay cut, 500 furloughed workers will slowly be brought back as surgeries resume
- Some rapid testing produces false negatives
- Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente speaks about COVID-19 in the county
- Pelosi tables proxy voting proposal after GOP opposition
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App