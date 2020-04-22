Potential COVID-19 exposure at Rome Walgreens

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pharmacy technician working at a Walgreens in Rome has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oneida County Health Department would like anyone who was at the Walgreens located at 1616 Black River Blvd at the following times to monitor themselves for symptoms until April 27.

April 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Risk to the public is low.

The employee was working behind a Plexiglas barrier and was wearing a mask and gloves. The Oneida County Health Department says there was no in-store customer contact.

If symptoms develop, even if mild, contact your primary health care provider.