Potential COVID-19 exposure at several Onondaga County churches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting residents to several possible COVID-19 exposures at four local churches.

First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, 3875 Warners Road, Syracuse

Sunday, August 2, 9 a.m. service and Noon service

The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.

St. Patrick’s Church, 216 North Lowell Avenue, Syracuse

Saturday, August 8, 4 p.m. service

The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.

Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2656 Warner Road, Warners

Sunday, August 9, 9 a.m. service

The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.

Herald of Joy Evangelical Church, 3994 Split Rock Road, Camillus

Sunday, August 9, 10 a.m. service

The individual attending service was wearing a mask.

Health Department’s investigators are continuing to trace all close contacts of the individuals but members of the public who attended the above services listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of the service.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. If symptoms develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911.

The Onondaga County Health Department is urging congregants to stay home if they are sick. Attendees of services must be required to wear face coverings at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance. Guidance for religious and funeral services can be found on the Forward.NY.gov website.

For more information on COVID-19 in Onondaga County visit Covid19.ongov.net. There you will find testing information, statistics on the infection in the county, and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.