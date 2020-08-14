Potential COVID-19 exposure at several Onondaga County churches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting residents to several possible COVID-19 exposures at four local churches.
First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, 3875 Warners Road, Syracuse
Sunday, August 2, 9 a.m. service and Noon service
The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.
St. Patrick’s Church, 216 North Lowell Avenue, Syracuse
Saturday, August 8, 4 p.m. service
The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.
Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2656 Warner Road, Warners
Sunday, August 9, 9 a.m. service
The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.
Herald of Joy Evangelical Church, 3994 Split Rock Road, Camillus
Sunday, August 9, 10 a.m. service
The individual attending service was wearing a mask.
Health Department’s investigators are continuing to trace all close contacts of the individuals but members of the public who attended the above services listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of the service.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. If symptoms develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911.
The Onondaga County Health Department is urging congregants to stay home if they are sick. Attendees of services must be required to wear face coverings at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance. Guidance for religious and funeral services can be found on the Forward.NY.gov website.
For more information on COVID-19 in Onondaga County visit Covid19.ongov.net. There you will find testing information, statistics on the infection in the county, and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Dry this evening with some weekend improvements
- Tell Me Something Good: Unique Magazine
- America’s Marriage Coach, Dr Jacquie Tells Us Be Intentional About Change
- Red Cross urgently needs plasma donations from fully recovered COVID-19 patients
- Rottweiler survives California wildfire, reunites with family
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App