Potential COVID-19 exposure at South Avenue Market in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local market.

The health department said that an employee at the South Avenue Market located at 1504 South Avenue in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the public who visited the market on the following days and times might have been exposed:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health department is working on contacting all close contacts. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days after the initial exposure.

