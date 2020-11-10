Potential COVID-19 exposure at sports complex and church in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to two potential public exposures to COVID-19.
Accelerate Sports
- Located at 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro
- Monday, Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rome Christian Center
- Located at 7985 Turin Road in Rome
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.
