Potential COVID-19 exposure at sports complex and church in Oneida County

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to two potential public exposures to COVID-19.

Accelerate Sports

  • Located at 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro
  • Monday, Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rome Christian Center

  • Located at 7985 Turin Road in Rome
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

