Potential COVID-19 exposure at Syracuse bar Tommy's Park

Coronavirus
Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced on Saturday a potential COVID-19 exposure at Tommy’s Park, a bar on Syracuse’s North Side.

According to the health department, two people who were in the bar on Friday, July 10 from about 11 p.m. until midnight, recently tested positive for coronavirus. 

The health department says the two people who tested positive were not wearing masks when they were at Tommy’s Park, but thankfully, their server was. 

If you were at Tommy’s Park on Friday between 11 p.m. and midnight, you may have been exposed to the virus, and you’re asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. 

If symptoms develop, you are asked to stay home, call your doctor and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

To find a coronavirus testing site near you, click here. 

