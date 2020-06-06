Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Oneida County businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, someone with COVID-19 recently visited a Price Chopper in Utica and another person visited a Hannaford in New Hartford.

If you were at either of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

Utica Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. – Sunday, May 31 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

New Hartford Hannaford located at 4593 Commercial Dr. – Tuesday, June 2 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

In both instances the infected person was wearing a mask, so the threat to the public remains low.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately, and get tested for the virus.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9