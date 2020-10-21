Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Onondaga County restaurants

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting members of the public to potential COVID-19 exposures at two local restaurants.

If you were at the following restaurants during the following times on the following dates, you may have been exposed and should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3975 Route 31, Liverpool

Monday, October 12 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, October 16 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apizza Regionale, 260 West Genesee St, Syracuse

Friday, October 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if symptoms are mild.