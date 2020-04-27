Potential COVID-19 exposure at two stores in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — In a statement Monday afternoon, the Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that employees at two local businesses have tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the public who visited the following stores on these days and times may have been exposed:
Target, Route 31 in Clay
• Sunday, April 19: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon
• Monday, April 20: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon
• Tuesday, April 21: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon
Walmart, 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse
• Tuesday, April 21: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm
• Wednesday, April 22: 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm
Both individuals were wearing face masks during their shifts, and both businesses are continually adhering to CDC guidelines to protect the health of their customers.
