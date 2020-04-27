Potential COVID-19 exposure at two stores in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — In a statement Monday afternoon, the Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that employees at two local businesses have tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the public who visited the following stores on these days and times may have been exposed:

Target, Route 31 in Clay

• Sunday, April 19: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon

• Monday, April 20: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon

• Tuesday, April 21: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon

Walmart, 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse

• Tuesday, April 21: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

• Wednesday, April 22: 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Both individuals were wearing face masks during their shifts, and both businesses are continually adhering to CDC guidelines to protect the health of their customers.

