Potential COVID-19 exposure in Cortland County

CORTLAND, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is warning of potential public exposure to an employee infected with the COVID-19 virus at three business locations.

The employees wore masks during their shifts. Read below for the details:

Coffee Mania — Port Watson St. Location, Cortland, NY

  • Wednesday, Sept. 23: 6 a.m. to Noon

Coffee Mania — Groton Ave. Location, Cortland, NY

  • Thursday, Sept. 24: 6 a.m. to Noon

Wild Ginger Asian Fusion — 47 Main St., Cortland, NY

  • Friday, Sept. 25: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The health department advises if you may have been exposed, monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

The health department says symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your illness is mild.

