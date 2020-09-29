Potential COVID-19 exposure on hayride at Onondaga Co. farm

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that an individual on a hayride at a local farm has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hayride took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkin patch is located at 2901 Rose Hill Road in Marietta.

The individual was wearing a mask but was seated close to other people, which raises the risk of exposure.

The health department is in the process of identifying close contacts of the individual and notifying them.

