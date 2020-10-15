Potential COVID-19 exposure to public at YBR Casino in Chittenango

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCHD) has confirmed a guest visiting the Yellow Brick Road casino, located at 800 W. Genesee Street in Chittenango, has tested positive for coronavirus.
MCHD is asking members of the public who were at the casino during the following date and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Sunday, October 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Difficulty breathing
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing.
There are two diagnostic mobile testing clinics coming to Madison County. The first is on October 22 in Cazenovia. The second is on October 29 in Wampsville. Testing is at no cost but an appointment is necessary. Call 315-464-2582, option 0 to set up an appointment.
