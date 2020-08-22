Potential COVID-19 exposures announced at Syracuse bar and church

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced on Saturday that a local bar and a local church may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
According to the health department, an employee at Saltine Warrior Sports Pub and an attendee at Slavic Full Gospel Church recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Below are the times of the potential exposures:
Slavic Full Gospel Church located at 3528 East Genesee St. in Syracuse: Sunday, August 9 the potentially infected person attended the 9 a.m. service and luncheon that followed.
Saltine Warrior Sports Pub located at 214 West Water St. in Syracuse: Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15, the employee worked from 9:30 p.m. until 2 a.m.
If you were at either of the locations listed above during the times listed, you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.
If even mild symptoms develop, you should contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Onondaga County and COVID-19, click here.
