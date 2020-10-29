Potential COVID-19 exposures at 2 Cortland County businesses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County health Department says people who visited two Cortland County businesses recently may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The exposures happened at the following locations:
Riccardi Funeral Home
- An employee tested positive
- Located at 69 N. Main St. in Cortland
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hairy Tony’s
- A patron tested positive
- Located at 102 Main St. in Cortland
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: Noon to 1 p.m.
Anyone who may have been at those locations on the dates and times reported should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/ or diarrhea for 14 days after their potential exposure.
If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider. In an emergency call 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local 91-year-old man encouraging everyone to get out and cast their vote
- Le Moyne College planning events to steer students away from large gatherings this Halloween weekend
- Are the stock markets concerned that we could see another lockdown?
- Family Healthcast: Survival rates for COVID-19 significantly improved from March to August
- Syracuse University students to be tested for COVID-19 before break
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App