Potential COVID-19 exposures at 2 Cortland County businesses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County health Department says people who visited two Cortland County businesses recently may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposures happened at the following locations:

Riccardi Funeral Home

  • An employee tested positive
  • Located at 69 N. Main St. in Cortland
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hairy Tony’s

  • A patron tested positive
  • Located at 102 Main St. in Cortland
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21: Noon to 1 p.m.

Anyone who may have been at those locations on the dates and times reported should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/ or diarrhea for 14 days after their potential exposure.

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider. In an emergency call 911.

