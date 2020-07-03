Potential COVID-19 exposures at 2 Cortland County businesses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus hasn’t disappeared in New York State, and now Cortland County is advising its residents of two businesses that may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 1. 

Below are the details of the two potential COVID-19 exposures on July 1:

  • Where: Walmart located at 819 Bennie Rd. in Cortland
  • When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Where: Bev & Company located at 1 South Main St. in Homer
  • When: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone who was at the locations listed above during the times listed is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure. 

If symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your doctor and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cortland County, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected