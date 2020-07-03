Potential COVID-19 exposures at 2 Cortland County businesses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus hasn’t disappeared in New York State, and now Cortland County is advising its residents of two businesses that may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 1.
Below are the details of the two potential COVID-19 exposures on July 1:
- Where: Walmart located at 819 Bennie Rd. in Cortland
- When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Bev & Company located at 1 South Main St. in Homer
- When: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Anyone who was at the locations listed above during the times listed is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure.
If symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your doctor and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cortland County, click here.
