Potential COVID-19 exposures at 2 Cortland County businesses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus hasn’t disappeared in New York State, and now Cortland County is advising its residents of two businesses that may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 1.

Below are the details of the two potential COVID-19 exposures on July 1:

Where: Walmart located at 819 Bennie Rd. in Cortland

When: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bev & Company located at 1 South Main St. in Homer

When: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone who was at the locations listed above during the times listed is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure.

If symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your doctor and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Cortland County, click here.