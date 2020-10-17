Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 businesses in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at three local businesses.

One individual who tested positive ate at the Ithaca Ale House and Liquid State Brewing Company.

Another individual tested positive and worked multiple shifts as a cashier at the Ithaca Wegmans.

Here are the dates and times of each potential exposure:

Ithaca Ale House — 111 N. Aurora St.

Friday, Oct. 9: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Liquid State Brewing Company — 620 W. Green St.

Saturday, Oct. 10: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wegmans — 500 S. Meadow St.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: 4:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you were at any of these businesses during these times, you should do the following:

Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot. Register for an appointment here or call 607-319-5708.

If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155. Do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.

