Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to several potential exposures at several businesses in the county.

If you may have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you experience any symptoms contact your primary healthcare provider for further guidance.

New Potential Public Exposures

June 12, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to June 26, 2020

June 19, 2020

Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 3, 2020

June 13, 16, 18 and 20 (An employee)