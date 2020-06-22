Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 Oneida County businesses

Coronavirus
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to several potential exposures at several businesses in the county.

If you may have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you experience any symptoms contact your primary healthcare provider for further guidance.

New Potential Public Exposures

June 12, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Aldi
  • Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to June 26, 2020

June 19, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford
  • Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 3, 2020

June 13, 16, 18 and 20 (An employee)

  • Time of exposure: Worked 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift each above listed day
  • Place of exposure: Adirondack Cheese Company
  • Address of exposure: 8190 State Route 12, Barneveld
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to June 27, June 30, July 2, and July 4

