ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to several potential exposures at several businesses in the county.
If you may have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you experience any symptoms contact your primary healthcare provider for further guidance.
New Potential Public Exposures
June 12, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi
- Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to June 26, 2020
June 19, 2020
- Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford
- Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 3, 2020
June 13, 16, 18 and 20 (An employee)
- Time of exposure: Worked 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift each above listed day
- Place of exposure: Adirondack Cheese Company
- Address of exposure: 8190 State Route 12, Barneveld
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to June 27, June 30, July 2, and July 4
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Congress sets sights on addressing racial inequalities in work, healthcare
- Public exposure to COVID-19 at Red Apple store in City of Oneida
- Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 Oneida County businesses
- Make-A-Wish launches donut fundraiser with Dunkin’ Donuts
- Syracuse University cancels all study abroad programs for Fall 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App