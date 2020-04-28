Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is asking residents who may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms.
On April 19, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Road in Rome between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and at the Tops Friendly Market located at 217 Erie Blvd W. in Rome between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. The risk to the public is low because this person was wearing a mask.
On April 16, 17, and April 20, a worker at the Citgo located at 3931 Oneida Street in Washington Mills who tested positive only left his enclosed workspace between noon and 1 p.m. on each of those days and was wearing a mask. The risk to the public is low, but anyone who was at the gas station during those times should monitor for symptoms.
Anyone who visited the Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford on April 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 22 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms. The risk to the public in this incident is also low as the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
If symptoms occur contact your primary care doctor.
