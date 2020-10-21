Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public to potential exposures to COVID-19 in their communities on Monday, October 19.

Anyone who was at the following places during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of exposure.

  • Sheri’s Eastside Diner located at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica on from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Big Lots located at 350 Leland Avenue in Utica on from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Price Chopper, located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica on from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Walmart, located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

