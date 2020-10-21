Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public to potential exposures to COVID-19 in their communities on Monday, October 19.

Anyone who was at the following places during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of exposure.

Sheri’s Eastside Diner located at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica on from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

located at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica on from Big Lots located at 350 Leland Avenue in Utica on from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

located at 350 Leland Avenue in Utica on from Price Chopper , located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica on from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

, located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica on from Walmart, located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.