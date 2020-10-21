Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public to potential exposures to COVID-19 in their communities on Monday, October 19.
Anyone who was at the following places during the following times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of exposure.
- Sheri’s Eastside Diner located at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica on from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Big Lots located at 350 Leland Avenue in Utica on from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Price Chopper, located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica on from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Walmart, located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App