Potential COVID-19 exposures at 4 Oneida County businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting its residents to possible COVID-19 exposures at several businesses over the last few days.
Anyone who may be impacted is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms until the end of the listed symptom monitoring period.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, contact your primary care provider or the Health Department by calling 315-798-5431.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
The first potential exposure happened on Wednesday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowe’s located on Horatio Street in Utica. The person was wearing a mask. Anyone who may be affected is asked to monitor for symptoms until July 15.
Another potential exposure happened on Friday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Price Chopper located on Genesee Street in Utica. The individual was wearing a mask. Anyone who may be affected is asked to monitor for symptoms until July 17.
The third potential exposure also happened on Friday, July 3. This person visited the Walmart on Horatio Street in Utica from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. and wore a mask. Anyone who may be affected is asked to monitor their symptoms until July 17.
A possible COVID-19 exposure also happened on Sunday, July 5 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the BYO Laundromat located on Leland Avenue in Utica. This person was not wearing a mask at the time. Anyone who may be affected is asked to monitor their symptoms until July 19.
A complete list of current exposures in Oneida County is available on the Health Department’s website. Click here to be linked to the page.
