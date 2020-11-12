Potential COVID-19 exposures at 7 businesses, several Centro bus routes in Onondaga Co.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at seven local businesses and several Centro bus routes.
Tully’s Good Times — 3355 West Genesee St. in Syracuse
- Two employees tested positive
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 2: 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 11 .m. to 11 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Liquor City — 6793 East Genesee St. in Fayetteville
- One employee tested positive
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
World of Beer — 10347 Destiny USA Dr. in Syracuse
- One employee tested positive
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Men’s Wearhouse — 3470 Erie Blvd. East in Syracuse
- One employee tested positive
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mug Shotz — 608 North Main St. in North Syracuse
- One employee tested positive
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
CopperTop Tavern — 3380 Milton Ave. in Syracuse
- One employee tested positive
- Friday, Nov. 6: 3:50 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Raymour & Flanigan — 4000 Rt. 31 in Liverpool
- One employee tested positive
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Driver of the following Centro bus routes
Monday, Nov. 2, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4:
- Route 94 to J-Lot: 5:40 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.
- Route 162 to Manlius: 5:35 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
- Route 62 to Fayetteville: 7:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2:
- Route 930 to E. Genesee/Nottingham School: 8:16 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4:
- Route 180 to Grant Boulevard: 9:05 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.
- Route 374 to Solvay/Avery: 10:20 p.m. to 11:40 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8:
- Route 136 to Camillus: 7:40 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Route 36 to W. Genesee/Camillus Commons: 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
- Route 36 to W. Genesee/Camillus Commons: 11:40 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
- Route 72 to Townsend: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
If you think you have been exposed, monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms up to 14 days from the first exposure.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Restoration of Honor Act to go into effect in NY
- President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff
- Lady A sitting 2020 CMAs out due to COVID-19
- Bills prepare for the ‘most mobile’ QB they’ve faced with Kyler Murray
- ‘Ms. Orange Fan’ Make-A-Wish Central New York fundraiser goes virtual
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App