Potential COVID-19 exposures at 7 businesses, several Centro bus routes in Onondaga Co.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at seven local businesses and several Centro bus routes.

Tully’s Good Times — 3355 West Genesee St. in Syracuse

  • Two employees tested positive
  • Sunday, Nov. 1: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2: 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: 11 .m. to 11 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Liquor City — 6793 East Genesee St. in Fayetteville

  • One employee tested positive
  • Thursday, Nov. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

World of Beer — 10347 Destiny USA Dr. in Syracuse

  • One employee tested positive
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Men’s Wearhouse — 3470 Erie Blvd. East in Syracuse

  • One employee tested positive
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mug Shotz — 608 North Main St. in North Syracuse

  • One employee tested positive
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

CopperTop Tavern — 3380 Milton Ave. in Syracuse

  • One employee tested positive
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 3:50 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Raymour & Flanigan — 4000 Rt. 31 in Liverpool

  • One employee tested positive
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Driver of the following Centro bus routes

Monday, Nov. 2, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4:

  • Route 94 to J-Lot: 5:40 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.
  • Route 162 to Manlius: 5:35 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
  • Route 62 to Fayetteville: 7:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2:

  • Route 930 to E. Genesee/Nottingham School: 8:16 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4:

  • Route 180 to Grant Boulevard: 9:05 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.
  • Route 374 to Solvay/Avery: 10:20 p.m. to 11:40 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8:

  • Route 136 to Camillus: 7:40 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Route 36 to W. Genesee/Camillus Commons: 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
  • Route 36 to W. Genesee/Camillus Commons: 11:40 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
  • Route 72 to Townsend: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

If you think you have been exposed, monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms up to 14 days from the first exposure.

