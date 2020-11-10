Potential COVID-19 exposures at convenience store and gym in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting residents to potential exposures to COVID-19 at a couple of local businesses.
The first potential exposure was at Wilcox General Store, located at 1595 NY-34B in King Ferry on Tuesday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second was at Planet Fitness located at 217 Grant Avenue in Auburn on Friday, November 6 between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early, even if symptoms are mild. In an emergency, dial 911.
