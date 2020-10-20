Potential COVID-19 exposures at Madison County casino and restaurant

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has confirmed that individuals who visited two Madison County businesses have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who also visited the following establishments on the following dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the exposure.

  • Copper Turret located at 15 W Main Street in Morrisville on Saturday, October 10 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Yellow Brick Road Casino, located at 800 W Genesee Street in Chittenango on Monday, October 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or difficulty breathing.  

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing.

