Potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses.
Aldi
- Located at 120 Nelson St. in Cazenovia
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov.13
Walmart
- Located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida
- Oct. 26: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 9
Yellow Brick Road Casino
- Located at 800 W Genesee St. in Chittenango
- Nov. 2: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 16
Lowes
- Located at 1200 Lowe’s Dr. in Oneida
- Oct. 26: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Oct. 28: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wore Mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 13
If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor. If you have an emergency, call 911.
