Potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses in Madison County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses.

Aldi

  • Located at 120 Nelson St. in Cazenovia
  • Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Wore Mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov.13

Walmart

  • Located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida
  • Oct. 26: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wore Mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 9

Yellow Brick Road Casino

  • Located at 800 W Genesee St. in Chittenango
  • Nov. 2: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wore Mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 16

Lowes

  • Located at 1200 Lowe’s Dr. in Oneida
  • Oct. 26: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 28: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wore Mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: Up to Nov. 13

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor. If you have an emergency, call 911.

