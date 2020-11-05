Potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple businesses in Madison County

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- COVID-19 is starting to make a resurgence in Central New York, as the region posted its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17 on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Health Department, about 2.7% of the COVID-19 test results that came back from the Central New York region Tuesday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 17. In total, 152 people in Central New York tested positive for the virus. This is the second most new cases the region has seen in one day since the pandemic began.