Potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple restaurants and a salon in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is notifying residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at various businesses throughout the county.

Anyone who may have visited the following places at the times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Brooklyn Pickle, located at 600 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Tuesday, November 3 between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

South Mini Mart, located at 2625 Midland Avenue, Syracuse

Tuesday, November 3 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Friday, November 6 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monday, November 9 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tayshi’s Salon located at 711 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse

Wednesday, November 4 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Swallow’s located at 1914 South Avenue, Syracuse

Friday, November 6 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Evergreen located at 125 East Water Street, Syracuse

Saturday, November 7 between 5:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 between 9:45 a.m. and 4:50 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.

Onondaga County is offering several options of COVID-19 testing. Visit Covid19.ongov.net/appointments.