Potential COVID-19 exposures at Oswego Walmart

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is alerting residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at the Walmart in Oswego.

An employee of the Walmart Supercenter located at 341 State Route 104 in Oswego has tested positive for coronavirus. Any customer who visited the store on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wednesday, October 28 between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30 between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

If you visited the store during any of these time periods, you should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the date of exposure.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone who experiences symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider.

For additional information on COVID-19 testing, click here to visit the Oswego County Health Department’s website or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

