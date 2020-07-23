Potential COVID-19 exposures at pharmacies, grocery stores, and pizzerias in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple local businesses.

Below is a list of the places, dates and times of the possible exposures.

Dollar General , 9070 State Route 356 in Holland Patent on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The employee was wearing a mask.

, 9070 State Route 356 in Holland Patent on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The employee was wearing a mask. Holland Patent Health Mart Pharmacy , 9553 Main Street in Holland Patent on July 13 from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The individual was wearing a mask at the time.

, 9553 Main Street in Holland Patent on July 13 from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The individual was wearing a mask at the time. BJ’s Whole Sale Club , 400 River Road in Utica on July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The individual was wearing a mask.

, 400 River Road in Utica on July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The individual was wearing a mask. Franco’s Pizza & Italian Deli , 411 Trenton Road in Utica on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The customer was wearing a mask at the time.

, 411 Trenton Road in Utica on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The customer was wearing a mask at the time. Aldi , 121 Herkimer Road in Utica on July 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The customer was wearing a mask.

, 121 Herkimer Road in Utica on July 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The customer was wearing a mask. Price Chopper , North Utica Shopping Center on Auert Avenue in Utica on July 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This individual did wear a mask at the time.

, North Utica Shopping Center on Auert Avenue in Utica on July 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This individual did wear a mask at the time. Charlie’s Pizza located at 350 Leland Avenue in Utica on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The customer did wear a mask.

If you were at any of the locations listed above during the times listed, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Oneida County Health Department asks that you monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms do develop, you should stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. Anyone with underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised should call your doctor even if your symptoms are mild.