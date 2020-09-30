Potential COVID-19 exposures at pharmacy and liquor store in Utica

Coronavirus
FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to gaps in their COVID-19 contact tracing, where the general public could have potentially been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who may have been affected by the following exposures should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you do experience symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens located at 1750 Genesee Street in Utica on Monday, September 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. or Sunday, September 27 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure date.

Anyone who shopped at Lichtman’s Wine & Liquor located at 50 Auert Avenue in Utica on Wednesday, September 23 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms up until October 8.

