Potential COVID-19 exposures at pharmacy and liquor store in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to gaps in their COVID-19 contact tracing, where the general public could have potentially been exposed to the virus.
Anyone who may have been affected by the following exposures should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you do experience symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.
Anyone who was at the Walgreens located at 1750 Genesee Street in Utica on Monday, September 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. or Sunday, September 27 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure date.
Anyone who shopped at Lichtman’s Wine & Liquor located at 50 Auert Avenue in Utica on Wednesday, September 23 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms up until October 8.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County
- Report: Deaths in ICE facilities more than doubled in fiscal year 2020
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Salmon season off to a dry start; rewards on the river still found
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App