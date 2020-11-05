Potential COVID-19 exposures at several businesses in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at several businesses.
Sharkey’s Bar and Grill
- Located at 7240 Oswego Road in Liverpool
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DannO’s
- Located at 3855 Split Rock Road in Camillus
- Thursday, Oct. 29: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Centro Bus Routes 344 and 443
- Monday, Nov. 2
- College Place to Syracuse Stage (East Genesee Street) 344 Outbound, 7:57 to 8:06
- Syracuse Stage to College Place, 443 Inbound, 11:12 to 11:22
If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early.
