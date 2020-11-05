Potential COVID-19 exposures at several businesses in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at several businesses.

Sharkey’s Bar and Grill

  • Located at 7240 Oswego Road in Liverpool
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DannO’s

  • Located at 3855 Split Rock Road in Camillus
  • Thursday, Oct. 29: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Centro Bus Routes 344 and 443

  • Monday, Nov. 2
  • College Place to Syracuse Stage (East Genesee Street) 344 Outbound, 7:57 to 8:06
  • Syracuse Stage to College Place, 443 Inbound, 11:12 to 11:22

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early.

