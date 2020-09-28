Potential COVID-19 exposures at two Oswego businesses

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is alerting residents to two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oswego.
An employee at the T.J. Maxx, located at 137 NYS Route 104, and an employee at the 5 Points Convenience Store, located at 1 Washington Boulevard have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have unknowingly exposed customers to the virus.
Anyone who was at T.J. Maxx on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:
- Tuesday, September 22 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 23 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Thursday, September 24 between 9 a.m and 11:30 a.m.
Anyone who visited the 5 Points Convenience Store on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:
- Monday, September 21 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 23 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 typically develop in 2 to 14 days of exposure. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary health care provider for further guidance on testing. For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
