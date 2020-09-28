Potential COVID-19 exposures at two Oswego businesses

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is alerting residents to two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oswego.

An employee at the T.J. Maxx, located at 137 NYS Route 104, and an employee at the 5 Points Convenience Store, located at 1 Washington Boulevard have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have unknowingly exposed customers to the virus.

Anyone who was at T.J. Maxx on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:

Tuesday, September 22 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 24 between 9 a.m and 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who visited the 5 Points Convenience Store on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:

Monday, September 21 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 typically develop in 2 to 14 days of exposure. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary health care provider for further guidance on testing. For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.