Potential COVID-19 exposures at two Oswego businesses

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is alerting residents to two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oswego.

An employee at the T.J. Maxx, located at 137 NYS Route 104, and an employee at the 5 Points Convenience Store, located at 1 Washington Boulevard have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have unknowingly exposed customers to the virus.

Anyone who was at T.J. Maxx on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Tuesday, September 22 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 23 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 24 between 9 a.m and 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who visited the 5 Points Convenience Store on the following dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Monday, September 21 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 23 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 typically develop in 2 to 14 days of exposure. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their primary health care provider for further guidance on testing. For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

