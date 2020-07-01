Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to potential public exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have been impacted by one of the following exposures is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, and/or muscle or body aches. For a full list of COVID-19 symptoms click here.

If symptoms occur contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

Old Navy, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

June 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020

Hannaford, Kellogg Road, New Hartford

June 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020

Price Chopper, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

June 23, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020

Walmart, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

June 23, 2020

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020

Price Chopper, Genesee Street, Utica

June 23, 2020

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020

June 24, 2020

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 8, 2020

Applebee’s, Commercial Drive, New Hartford