Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to potential public exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have been impacted by one of the following exposures is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, and/or muscle or body aches. For a full list of COVID-19 symptoms click here.

If symptoms occur contact your primary care provider for further guidance.

Old Navy, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • June 20, 2020
  • Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Old Navy, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020

Hannaford, Kellogg Road, New Hartford

  • June 20, 2020
  • Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020

Price Chopper, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • June 23, 2020
  • Time of exposure:  11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.       
  • Wore mask:  Yes                                                                                       
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020

Walmart, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • June 23, 2020
  • Time of exposure:  12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.   
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                        
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020

Price Chopper, Genesee Street, Utica

  • June 23, 2020
  • Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020
  • June 24, 2020
  • Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 8, 2020

Applebee’s, Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • June 25, 2020
  • Time of Exposure:  12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wore mask: Yes, when they were not eating                                                                                         
  • Symptom monitoring period:  up to July 9, 2020

