Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to potential public exposures to COVID-19.
Anyone who may have been impacted by one of the following exposures is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, and/or muscle or body aches. For a full list of COVID-19 symptoms click here.
If symptoms occur contact your primary care provider for further guidance.
Old Navy, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- June 20, 2020
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Old Navy, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020
Hannaford, Kellogg Road, New Hartford
- June 20, 2020
- Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 4, 2020
Price Chopper, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- June 23, 2020
- Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020
Walmart, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- June 23, 2020
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020
Price Chopper, Genesee Street, Utica
- June 23, 2020
- Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 7, 2020
- June 24, 2020
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to July 8, 2020
Applebee’s, Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- June 25, 2020
- Time of Exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wore mask: Yes, when they were not eating
- Symptom monitoring period: up to July 9, 2020
