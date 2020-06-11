Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public of potential exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period listed.

If symptoms occur, individuals should contact their primary care providers for further guidance on testing.

June 7, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper
  • Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20

June 8, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Family Dollar
  • Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20

June 9, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park
  • Address of exposure:  Rome
  • Wore mask: No
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

June 9, 2020

  • Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station
  • Address of exposure: N. James Street, Rome
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected