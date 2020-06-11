Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public of potential exposures to COVID-19.
Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period listed.
If symptoms occur, individuals should contact their primary care providers for further guidance on testing.
June 7, 2020
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper
- Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20
June 8, 2020
- Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Family Dollar
- Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20
June 9, 2020
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park
- Address of exposure: Rome
- Wore mask: No
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20
June 9, 2020
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station
- Address of exposure: N. James Street, Rome
- Wore mask: yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20
