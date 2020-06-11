Potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public of potential exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of the symptom monitoring period listed.

If symptoms occur, individuals should contact their primary care providers for further guidance on testing.

June 7, 2020

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20

June 8, 2020

Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20

June 9, 2020

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure: Rome

Wore mask: No

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

June 9, 2020