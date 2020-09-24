Potential COVID-19 exposures on Centro Bus routes serving Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Centro Bus routes Wednesday.
The routes that may have come into contact with the virus primarily serve Syracuse University.
If you were on any of the bus routes listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you were on that specific bus route.
Wednesday, September 16:
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.: Centro Route SU 344-Connective Corridor, from College Place to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, 350 W. Fayette St., Syracuse
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.: Centro Route SU 443-Connective Corridor, from the Nancy Cantor Warehouse to College Place
Thursday, September 17:
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.: Centro Route SU 43-Main Campus, from the intersection of Van Buren and Henry Streets to the SU Comstock Art Facility
- 12:14 p.m. – 12:21 p.m.: Centro Route SU 344-South Campus to College Place
If symptoms of COVID-19 start to develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Onondaga County and COVID-19, click here.
