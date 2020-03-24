Potential exposure of COVID-19 at Bethany Baptist Church

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An individual who attended Bethany Baptist Church located at 149 Beattie Street, Syracuse on Sunday, March 15, 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the public who were in the church building that day may have been exposed.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta explained that, “All close contacts of the individual have been notified. Anyone who was in Bethany Baptist Church on March 15 should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing until Sunday, March 29, which would be the end of the 14 day incubation period.”

Gupta continued, “If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911. If you have symptoms and do not have a doctor, call Upstate University Hospital’s Triage Line at 315.464.3979 and you will be advised about testing.”