Potential exposure to COVID-19 at 3 Oswego businesses

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department announced confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a customer who visited two stores and a restaurant in Oswego. As a result, the Health Department is alerting residents to potential public exposure to the virus.

Anyone who may have been at the following places at the following times on Wednesday, October 14 may be impacted and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Walmart Supercenter located at 341 NYS Route 104: 8 a.m. through 10 a.m.

Wade’s Diner located at 176 E. Ninth Street: 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

The Thrifty Shopper located at 57 E. Bridge Street: 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their healthcare provider for further guidance on testing. People experiencing symptoms can also call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Health Department is reminding residents to practice good hygiene, social distance, and wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.