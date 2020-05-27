Potential exposure to COVID-19 at Cortland Walmart

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is alerting residents of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an area business.

Members of the public who shopped at the Walmart located at 819 Bennie Road in Cortland on Sunday, May 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include

fever

chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea.

If symtpoms do develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance about testing.

If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised call your doctor early, even if your symtpoms are mild.

In an emergency dial 911.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19 you can call the Cortland County Hotline at (607) 756-3415.