Potential exposure to COVID-19 at several businesses in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed eight more locations of potential COVID-19 exposures from a shopper at each of the locations listed. Members of the public who shopped at the following stores on the days and times listed may have been exposed:

Mavis Muffler, 404 Oswego Street in Liverpool

Saturday, May 2: 11:00 to 11:30 am and 5:30 to 6:00 pm

Walmart, 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse

Saturday, May 2: from 1:30 to 2:00 pm

Tractor Supply Co. Store, 6641 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse

Saturday, May 2: 2:30pm to 3:00 pm

PetSmart, 3865 Route 31 in Liverpool

Sunday, May 3: 1:15 to 1:30 pm

Lowe’s, 3856 Route 31 in Liverpool

Sunday, May 3: 2:30 to 2:45 pm

Aldi, 3942 Route 31 in Clay

Sunday, May 3: 3:00 to 3:20 pm

Peppino’s Pizza, 1849 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse

Monday, May 4: 1:20 to 1:30 pm

Wegman’s, 4979 West Taft Road in Liverpool

Monday, May 4: 6:00 to 6:30 pm

The individual was wearing a mask while shopping at each of the locations listed.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after their potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.