Potential exposure to COVID-19 at sports complex, church, and on a public bus route in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to several potential public exposures to the coronavirus over the past week.

Anyone who was present at any of the recreational football team practices at the Northern Community Sports Complex, located at 9370 State Route 365 in Holland Patent from Monday, September 14 to Wednesday, September 23 is asked to contact the Oneida County Health Department by calling 315-798-5431 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you were present at the Bethel Baptist Church Youth Group meeting located at 215 Church Street in Prospect on Sunday, September 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. you are asked to contact the Oneida County Health Department by calling 315-798-5431 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who took the Genesee Street Bus Line 24, from the 1900 block of Genesee Street in Utica to the 1600 block of Steuben Street in Utica around 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Oneida County Health Department also issued a correction to a public exposure announcement at the Woodgate Pines Golf Course, located at 2965 Hayes Road West in Boonville. Anyone who visiting the course from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms occur, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are at high-risk, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.