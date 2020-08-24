Potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is advising about a possible public exposure to a person who tested positive to the COVID-19 virus at two locations recently.
Wednesday August 19
Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.|
Place of exposure: Chanatry’s
Address of exposure: French Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/2/20
Friday, August 21
Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/4/20
Individual who were at the above locations should monitor themselves for symptoms and if they should develop, contact your healthcare provider.
