Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump announced overnight Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Both the president and the first lady are said to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

NewsNation has compiled a list of administrative officials who have since been tested for the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, these are the following officials who have tested positive for the virus:

President Donald Trump

First lady Melania Trump

Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Kellyanne Conway (former counselor to the president)

Bill Stepien, President Trump’s campaign manager

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.)

Chris Christie

At this time, the following officials have tested negative for the virus:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Attorney General William Barr

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (tested negative twice)

Joe Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

White House Adviser Larry Kudlow

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf

White House adviser Jared Kushner

White House adviser Ivanka Trump

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Gen. Mark Milley

HHS Secretary Alex Azar

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Ohio governor Mike Dewine and his wife Fran DeWine

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her husband had coronavirus earlier this year and recovered, two administration officials told the Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Barrett was nominated to the high court last week after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump held a press conference outside where few people wore masks. Barrett and her family were not wearing them.

Barrett has been meeting with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing, including Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who also announced Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The science is unclear on whether someone who has the virus can get it again.

This story will be updated as it develops.