President Trump asks Congress for funding to fight coronavirus

UNITES STATES (ABC News) — From the empty streets of normally busing Milan, Italy to shuttered schools in parts of Iran, the impact of the Coronavirus has moved well beyond China. It’s Global, impacting 32 countries worldwide.

“It is time to prepare. It is time to do everything you would do in preparing for a pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Ryan.

President Donald Trump addressed COVID-19 at a business forum in New Delhi.

“Let’s see how it all works out, but I think it’s going to work out fine,” Trump said. “e just asked for $2.5 billion on getting everything ready, just in case something should happen and also helping other nations that really aren’t equipped to do it.”

The White House budget office says the emergency funding would go towards vaccine development, treatment, and protective equipment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the White House request, “Totally Inadequate.”

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on Twitter, “Too little too late.”

President Trump fired back, “Schumer is complaining, for publicity purposes only.”

The deadly virus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, killing more than 2,600.

Dr. Ashton said, “It’s not the case number and the death number that really is important here. We have to look at how many are exposed, how many are infected, how many of those infected actually develop symptoms, how many of those people are then tested and test positive. Then we can calculate a severity rate and a fatality rate. All of those numbers have been elusive.”

In the U.S., there have been 53 confirmed cases. The virus is also being blamed for a stock market plunge. The Dow lost nearly 1,000 points on Monday, its worst day in two years.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9