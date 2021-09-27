Price Chopper/Market 32 now offering Pfizer booster shots to those who qualify

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is now offering booster shots of Pfizer in its pharmacies to people who qualify.

You can make an appointment here if you qualify. According to the FDA and CDC, the booster is recommended for the following groups of people:

Those 65 years or older

Residents of a long-term care facility

Those 18 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions, meaning one of the following: Cancer Cerebrovascular Disease Chronic Kidney Disease COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Dementia or other neurological conditions Down syndrome Diabetes Mellitus: Type 1 and Type 2 Heart Conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies or hypertension) HIV Overweight (BMI ≥25 kg/m2)and Obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) Pregnancy and Recent Pregnancy Smoker: Current and Former Sickle cell disease or thalassemia Substance use disorders Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Those 18 through 64 years of age who are at a greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings, such as frontline workers including grocery workers, health care workers, caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in correctional facilities.

Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are not eligible for a booster dose at this time. More information about Price Chopper/Market 32 booster shots can be found here.