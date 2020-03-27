Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Price Chopper/Market 32 to add plexiglass shields to registers

Coronavirus

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is joining several other grocery stores in adding Plexiglas shields to its registers to further protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services for the company said the Plexiglas shields will be installed in the coming weeks. They have an in house manufacturer producing the shields.

She said they will work on installing them at all stores in New York State in the coming weeks. She said the company has also added other protocols to further practice social distancing.

“In support of social distancing protocols, we are alternating open registers wherever possible, using floor markers to space outlines and have erected signage with visuals that further emphasize the message,” Golub said.

A copy of that image that will be placed on the floor near each register is pictured to the right.

The plexiglass shields will be a temporary solution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said they will reassess when they will take down the glass at a further date.

