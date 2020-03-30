Prince Charles finishes mandated 7-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Britain’s Prince Charles has finished his mandated 7 days of self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to a royal source, the 71-year-old prince is in good health after isolation.
His wife, Camilla, remains in self-isolation to see if she develops symptoms.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mercedes working with London university to design breathing aid to replace ventilator need
- Amazon workers in Staten Island walk out after COVID-19 case confirmed last week
- Oil prices drop to lows that haven’t been seen in close to 2 decades
- Face of Spain’s governmental response to pandemic tests positive for COVID-19
