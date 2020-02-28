Proctor & Gamble facing global supply and demand challenges due to coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Proctor & Gamble officials said that the company is facing global supply and demand challenges due to the coronavirus.
P&G is the biggest consumer goods company in the world, with brands like Gillette, Downy, Duracell, Bounty and Pampers.
The company has nearly 400 suppliers in China.
The chief financial officer said that supply of delivery operators and labor is limited as many stores have closed or are operating with reduced hours due to the virus.
Besides that, China is the company’s second biggest market behind the United States.
