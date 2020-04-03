Program helping nursing home patients and family connect virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been just over three weeks since Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all visitors from entering nursing homes in New York State. But many people are finding ways to get around the issue.

Many people visit their loved ones at places like Van Duyn regularly. NewsChannel 9 spoke with one man who’s now experiencing feelings of withdrawal because he can no longer hold his mom’s hand five days a week. But he and others are working with the facilities and using initiatives like the ombudsman program with arise to connect on a different level.

Walter Stein made the heart-wrenching decision to find a place for his mother at Van Duyn Nursing Home 17 years ago.

“I just felt like I couldn’t leave her alone anymore,” Stein said.

Since then, he visits five days a week, stopping by after work and spending time with 97-year-old Rita on the weekends. But because of COVID-19, he and all other visitors are not allowed in nursing homes.

Van Duyn bought tablets for the residents to be able to connect with their families over Skype or Zoom. Stein and his mom have connected virtually since then.

“I think it’s been very good. I get to see her face, I get to talk to her,” Stein said. “Last Friday, I Skyped with her and the activity person realized my mother was having a hard time hearing me so he went out and got a set of headphones for my mom.”

While families can’t enter the building, those who work for the ombudsman program at ARISE aren’t allowed in, either. They serve as volunteers, coming into assisted living facilities weekly to advocate for people like Rita. The ombudsman usually work one on one with their clients, but now they connect with their families over the phone and email.

“They’re worried that maybe certain things that they were making sure were happening for their resident, their loved one, may not be happening now and we’ve tried to address some of those issues,” said Jeffrey Parker, Regional Ombudsman Coordinator, ARISE.

But Parker and his team are still providing the services they always have, checking in with nursing homes in our region. All of them, he says, are following social distancing rules and protecting their residents, all while making sure they stay connected with their loved ones.

“This is a new thing that staff weren’t really doing before, that they’re giving opportunities for families to be able to communicate in a way that they couldn’t do even before,” Parker said.

“I know it’s very hard not to be able to see them and be able to talk with them and hold their hand and stuff like that, but I also have to keep in mind, too, that the nursing homes are doing the best they can right now for the sake of their health and their welfare. And I have to accept that as a part of what’s going on in the world right now,” said Stein.

It’s a federal law for each facility to have ombudsmen.

Locally, ARISE serves people in Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, and Cayuga counties.

Most of their work is being done over the phone. If you have a family member in an assisted living facility in any of those counties, you can call them for help at (315) 671-5108.

