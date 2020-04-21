Proof is in the flu numbers, social distancing works

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of influenza cases across New York State dropped dramatically during the week of March 15, evidence that social distancing does aid in stopping the spread of diseases.

During the week of March 15, Governor Cuomo asked businesses to close and employees to work from home, schools began to close, and counties across Central New York declared a state of emergency.

There were 3,366 flu cases reported in New York State that week.

The next week, only 764 flu cases were reported.

Flu cases continued to decline sharply amid stricter actions to social distance. Nonessential businesses were forced to close, Matilda’s Law went into effect, and hospitals were asked to increase capacity to plan for the possible influx of COVID-19 patients.

The week of April 11, flu cases dropped to just 143. During this week, air pollution dropped 30% in the Northeast, several Central New York counties adopted voluntary shelter-in-place plans, and families prepared to celebrate Easter from a distance.