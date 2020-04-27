Prospective college students left to wonder if campuses will be open in the fall

UNITED STATES (ABC NEWS) — Many students applying for college are left in limbo, wondering what the future will bring. They’re now just days away from a crucial deadline.

The coronavirus pandemic has already canceled the end of this school year for many across the country and now, new fears that a second wave of the virus could force freshmen to stay home in the fall as well. That means no dorms, no dining halls, and no classmates.

“It just seems not even comparable to what a good college experience should be,” one student said.

With enrollment decisions due at many schools on May 1st, the uncertainty is driving some students away. Some say they’re now fed up with online learning.

“We’re now obligated to spend about half of our day zooming our teachers,” said one student.

As many as one in six students now say they’d rather take a so-called “gap year” to work or travel before they start college.

Colleges are now bracing for a possible 15 percent decline in fall enrollment, resulting in an estimated $23 billion in lost revenue.

“It is an unknown about opening in the fall. I think that colleges are starting to be transparent about the fact that they’re talking about it whether it might be online learning, but they might actually not have a fall semester,” one counselor said.

Some students say even if this fall won’t be quite normal, it could still be worth it.

“Ideally, all the bars and restaurants would open up,” one student said. “But right now, I think we’re all just hoping that I will be able to hang out with our friends by September.”